Meghan Markle calls out ‘cruel’ cyberbullies at SXSW panel

File Footage

Meghan Markle can’t seem to forget the online ‘abuse’ she received during sensitive times.



Harry’s wife shares that the major amount of cyberbullying she faced was either when she was pregnant or had recently given birth.

“The bulk of the bullying and the abuse that I was experiencing in social media and online was when I was pregnant — with Archie and with Lili — and with a newborn with each of them,” the Suits star, 42, revealed at a SXSW panel Friday.

The Duchess of Sussex took part in talks about online trolling alongside Brooke Shields, Katie Couric, and author and sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen.

Markle then asked the listeners and her husband Prince Harry, to “wrap [their heads] around why people would be so hateful.”

“It’s not catty, it’s cruel,” she added. “Why you would do that?”

In May 2019, when Markle was still a working member of the royal family, she gave birth to Prince Archie, while she welcomed Princess Lilibet two years later, after quitting their royal duties and moving to California.

This is not the first time Markle got candid of online hate.

She revealed in the past during her and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that she even considered suicide.