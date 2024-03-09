Kris Jenner brought 9-year-old Kylie Jenner on-camera for ‘reason’?

File Footage

Kris Jenner is surely a confident woman with no “regrets” over featuring her daughter Kylie Jenner on Keeping Up with the Kardashians at the age of nine.



The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, now 26, came on the family's first reality show premiered in 2007, at the age of nine creating controversy in the first episode.

The model garnered criticism over dancing on a stripper pole.

In an interview with The New York Times, Kylie disclosed that witnessing her oldest nephew, Mason, the 14-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian, reach nine years old, caused her to reevaluate her own early experiences on camera.

"To be fair, my family didn't know how successful it would be," she explained. "I think if they could have foresaw that, they would probably think twice about it - being on the show so young."

Kris told the outlet, "I have no regrets. I believe that everything happens for a reason," talking about her decision to bring her youngest kid on the show,

As Kylie and Kendall grew older, their appearances on The Kardashians lessened.

The business giant said that because of her early public exposure, "people have been in (her) business" since she was a young child and she's got used to their voicing their unwanted judgements on how she looks.

"It's just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted," she noted. "There's nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me."