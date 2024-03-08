Ariana Grande drops music video for ‘We Can’t Be Friends’ starring Evan Peters

Ariana Grande’s new music video is inspired by Jim Carrey’s ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’

Ariana Grande is on a roll.

After dropping her highly-anticipated new album, Eternal Sunshine, on Friday, the pop icon, 30, wasted no time releasing the music video for a track from the album called we can’t be friends (wait for your love).

The video begins with a skit of Grande sitting in the waiting room of a doctor’s office as fills out a consent form, signing it peaches.

The song begins after she is put under anesthesia for some neurological procedure.

“I didn’t think you’d understand me / How could you ever even try / I don’t want to tiptoe but I don’t wanna hide/ but I don’t wanna feed this monstrous fire/ Just want to let this story die/ And I’ll let this story die,” she croons.

The song then launches into a sequence of snippets from the couple’s relationship as Grande’s pretend-partner, played by Evan Peters, continues to disappear from each memory.

The concept seems to be inspired by Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which Grande recently admitted to being the inspiration behind her album tile.



Previously, the Yes, And? hitmaker teased the music video on her Instagram with what appears to be a snap from the video showing Grande sitting in a completely dark room with a spotlight on her as she held a teddy bear and looked off to the side.

She captioned the post, “we can’t be friends [teddy bear emoji] video tomorrow 10am est.”



Grande tagged music video director Christian Breslauer, who also directed the video for her single Yes, And? released in January.