Kate Middleton's brother announces memoir about 'love, loss, depression'

James is Kate Middleton's younger brother

Kate Middleton’s brother is set to chronicle the ebbs and flows of his life in his upcoming memoir.

James Middleton unveiled title and details about the tell-all book based on his dog, set to hit shelves in September this year.

According to publishing company, Octopus, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life will focus on James’ life before and after the dog came in his life.

"Ella and James formed an unbreakable bond and went everywhere together, from Scottish mountainsides to royal weddings. In a romantic gesture, Ella helped James introduce himself to his future wife, Alizee, a fellow dog lover.

"But James and Ella’s connection runs much deeper than that. Threaded through this life-affirming story of one man’s love for his dog is an honest account of James’s battle with clinical depression. During his most difficult times, Ella was the most devoted of friends, who loved James unconditionally, read his moods, and knew just when and how to intervene to help him. Ella was even the reason that James went to therapy."

And James added: "Ella was so much more than just a dog – she was part of me, a true companion, my closest confidante, and very often my therapist. My life would not have been the same without her and I wanted to commemorate her and the way that she helped me reconnect with the world at a time when I felt lost.

"I know that many other people will have had their own Ellas, or are perhaps in need of one right now, so I hope that this book will also help us to talk more openly about our mental health, our need for connection, and the way in which the animals that we think we are taking care of are always looking after us in return." The book will be published on September 26, 2024.

Ella passed away last January after a short illness after being with James for 15 years.