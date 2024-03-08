Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman is administrting oath to new LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan at the Governor House in Lahore on March 8, 2024. —Screengrab/ Radio Pakistan/X

LAHORE: Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan was on Friday sworn in as the new chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC). He replaced Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti as the CJ after the latter retired on March 7.

Former chief justice Bhatti served the institution for 13 years and occupied the top post of the high court for two years and eight months.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to the new LHC chief justice.

Baligh, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and a senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb received the new CJ as he arrived at the Governor House in Lahore for the oath-taking ceremony.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan, Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Shahid Bilal, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Shehbaz Rizvi, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Deputy Attorney General Rafaqat Dogar and senior counsels also attended the ceremony.

LHC CJ Khan will retire after one year on March 14, 2025, when he will turn 62. Senior puisne Justice Shujaat Ali Khan will become the next LHC chief justice after CJ Khan’s retirement.

Justice Khan has earlier served as the acting LHC chief justice for a short term after he was appointed for office on May 2, 2022, after his predecessor the then LHC chief justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti went abroad.

Justice Khan hails from Pindi Gheb of Attock district and was born on March 15, 1963.