Travis Kelce pays tribute to Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift has trained Travis Kelce well in the art of Easter Eggs.

On Wednesday, the Super Bowl champ sent Swifties into a frenzy when he seemed to have dropped a hint at the international pop sensation’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poet’s Department.

During his older brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s retirement speech, Travis was photographed sitting in the audience sporting a shirt with the same, unmistakable colour palette of the album.

The upcoming album – which Swift announced during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys – features four “file names:” The Black Dog, The Albatross, The Bolter, and The Manuscript.

Each file corresponds to a colour: black, gray, fawn, and cream, respectively. And fans thought it was too much of a coincidence for Kelce to be rocking all the colours.

Multiple fans rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the theory, with one writing, “he is wearing ttpd color palette omfg,” and another one pointing out, “Can’t be easy to find shirts that have all those colors! Never will believe this wasn’t intentional.”

A third user teased, He has color coordinated with her since the beginning. She is def dressing him!” while another gushed, “we love a supportive bf!’