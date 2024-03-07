'Parasyte: The Grey' explores chilling world of extraterrestrial lifeforms

Parasyte: The Grey is slated to premiere on Netlfix on April 5

Parasyte: The Grey unveiled the highly anticipated teaser on Thursday.



The official teaser of the Netflix sci-fi flick gave a sneak peek into its compelling storyline based on the widely acclaimed manga Parasyte penned by Hitoshi Iwaaki.



The plot of the thriller K-series revolves around Su In, played by Soulmate star Jeon So Nee, who grappled with comprehending her new reality of co-existing with a parasite and Team Grey, a group of people determined to fight and eliminate the parasitic life form species.

Adding another layer of intrigue for the viewers, the teaser revealed a world posed by a sinister threat, where unsuspecting individuals have been taken over by parasites who are intent on multiplying, mimicking and control human behaviors.

Moreover, amid all the flurry of threats, Kang Woo, played by Koo Kyo Hwan, is shown hiding from a parasite hunting him, which causes him to pause his search for his missing sibling.

In another scene, under the leads taken from Jun Kyung (Lee Jung Hyun), Team Grey begins a one-on-one battle with the parasites, unaware of the end.

Official poster of Parasyte: The Grey

Additionally, the much-awaited poster has also been shared, grabbing the attention with a close-up of Su In featuring her as half human and half an unknown creature.