Pakistan Heritage Month: NYPD honours police officers of Pakistani descent

Ambassador Masood Khan stands alongside NYPD police officers of Pakistani descent. — Embassy of Pakistan

The first-ever 'Pakistan Heritage and Resolution Month’ was organised and celebrated by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) at its headquarters in the Big Apple to pay a glowing tribute to the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society (PALS).



Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan was invited as a chief guest for the event with NYC Mayor Eric L Adams and others also in attendance.



Ambassador Khan, while sharing his thoughts about the event, said: “The growing visibility and outstanding performance of Pakistani-Americans in all walks of life reflects the huge potential of our people. It is also indicative of the deepening bonds between Pakistan and the United States."

The Pakistani diplomat added that the contributions of over 600 police officers of Pakistani descent in the NYPD and around 1,000 police personnel across the US were a matter of great pride for Pakistan and the Pakistani community.

Ambassador Masood Khan cheers alongside the Pakistani community during the NYPD event. — Embassy of Pakistan

The ambassador's remarks came while addressing a large gathering of police officers and the members of the Pakistani diaspora who had gathered at NYPD headquarters to celebrate the "Pakistan Heritage and Resolution Month" being organised by the NYPD.

The high-level event was also attended by First Deputy Commissioner Tania O Kinsella, Chief of NYPD Jeffrey B Maddrey, United States District Judge of New Jersey Zahid Qureshi, Consul General of Pakistan in New York Aamer Ahmed Atozai and other senior officials. Ambassador Khan inaugurated the event as the chief guest in a jam-packed hall of over 600 attendees.

This is the first time in the history of NYPD that such a ceremony has been organised at the headquarters of the world’s largest police department by Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society and Pakistan’s Consulate in New York to commemorate Pakistan’s heritage and to pay tribute to the contributions of Pakistani officers serving the department.

"Today’s event is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the services of Pakistani New Yorkers in law enforcement who strive to keep The Big Apple safe as well as deepen our understanding of Pakistani culture….," said Mayor Adams on the occasion.

A view of the hall where the event was organised. — X/@NYCMayor

He paid a glowing tribute to the contributions of Pakistani officers of NYPD who were serving the community with dedication, commitment and professional zeal. He assured his continued support to the Pakistani community in their efforts to excel in all walks of life.

Ambassador Khan thanked the PALS President Rohail Khalid for organising the event and lauded the group for its contributions towards strengthening ties between Pakistani-American youth and law enforcement agencies in the US.

"We are proud of our sons and daughters who are serving the community and fostering a spirit of inclusivity, diversity and understanding between our communities," he said.

The Ambassador said that the holding of ‘Pakistan’s Heritage and Resolution Month’ on the eve of ‘Pakistan Day’ carried a special significance and reflected the strength of decades-long Pak-US ties.

Masood Khan said that the one million-strong Pakistani-American community was the most abiding link between Pakistan and the United States.

Amidst thunderous applause, the Ambassador informed the gathering that efforts were afoot to establish a Sister City relationship between New York and Karachi and the Sister State relations of New York state with Punjab and Sindh province of Pakistan which he said would take the existing ties to a higher level.

Dignitaries stand before the ceremony's commencement. — Embassy of Pakistan

First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, speaking on behalf of Commissioner Edward A Caban and the entire executive team, expressed best wishes and commended Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society for its valuable services.

“We want to commend the amazing work the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society does every day. Your outreach, your humanitarian efforts go beyond the badge and strengthen the bonds within our communities. You're making our city and the world a better place. That is something to be proud of,” she observed.

Tania Kinsella also paid a glowing tribute to the late Adeed Fayyaz, the martyred NYPD police officer of Pakistani descent whose portrayal was also being displayed in the hall.

Chief of Department Jeffrey B Maddrey, in his remarks, appreciated the cooperation of the Pakistani diaspora in maintaining law and order and wished the community a happy and safe Ramdhan.

US District Judge of New Jersey Zahid Qureshi, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the opportunities for Pakistani youth and professionals to excel in merit-based US society.

Pakistan’s Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai in his remarks observed that the historic event signified the enduring bonds of collaboration and friendship between the NYPD and Pakistan. He said that the Pakistani community took immense pride in the contributions of PALS members to the progress and security of the United States of America.

“Your dedication, professionalism, and commitment to upholding the values of justice and safety are truly commendable, and they serve as shining examples of the strength and resilience of our community,” Atozai said.

Appreciating the humanitarian work of PALS, Ambassador Masood Khan lauded its services, especially during the devastating floods in Pakistan. He pointed out that PALS adopted four villages in Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and had dispatched five containers of relief goods worth approximately US$1 million with the help of Helping Hand.

The Ambassador also gave away awards to various officers for their outstanding performance. He expressed his best wishes for NYPD and the entire team of PALS in their personal and professional lives.