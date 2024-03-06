PM Shehbaz ‘shortlists’ PML-N bigwigs for key federal ministries

PML-N central leader Ishaq Dar (left), Khawaja Asif (centre), and Ahsan Iqbal. — X/@NAofPakistan/AFP/Facebook/ahsaniqbal.pk

ISLAMABAD: Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bigwigs — Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, and Ahsan Iqbal — are likely to be given key portfolios of foreign affairs, defence, and planning & development, respectively, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif completed consultations on shortlisting federal cabinet members, Geo News reported citing sources on Wednesday.



After the consultations, renowned banker Muhammad Aurangzeb has been shortlisted for the post of finance minister, the sources said adding that Iqbal likely to be appointed as the privatisation minister.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Iqbal had served as the planning and development minister in the previous tenures of the PML-N and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — a multi-party alliance which ruled the country after ouster of former premier Imran Khan.

As far as other top ministries were concerned, the sources said that Attaullah Tarar is expected to be given the information and broadcasting ministry, whereas, another PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah — former interior minister — would be made special assistant to prime minister (SAPM) on interior affairs.

Former caretaker finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar could be appointed as the special assistant on finance, the sources further revealed, adding that the ministries of water resources, and petroleum-cum-energy would be handed over to PML-N’s Amir Muqam, and Musadik Malik, respectively.

Moreover, one of the ruling party’s coalition partners in the Centre, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior deputy convener Mustafa Kamal is likely to be appointed as the minister for science and technology, Senator Faisal Sabzwari as minister for ports and shipping, and Dr Farooq Sattar as the minister for overseas Pakistanis.

The prime minister is expected to unveil the names of its federal cabinet in the coming days.

No names have emerged from the strongest ally of the ruling party — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — which announced not to be part of the federal cabinet, or holding key ministries at the time of forming a coalition with PML-N post-election 2024.

The Bilawal-led party has fielded co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as a candidate for the president’s slot whose election is going to be held on March 9, besides, hinting at bringing its Senate chairman, with the backing of the Nawaz-led party, and other allies of the ruling coalition.

The PPP has also managed to form its provincial governments in Sindh — a stronghold of the Bilawal-led party which it ruled for multiple tenures — and Balochistan, where, the party managed to elect its chief minister — Sarfraz Bugti.