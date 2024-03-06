King Charles faces new challenge as royal fans question future of monarchy

King Charles faces new challenge amid concerns over future of monarchy

King Charles seemingly faces a new challenge as the royal fans question the future of monarchy amid rising speculations about the royal health scare.

However, no other detail has been revealed by Buckingham Palace about the seriousness of King's medical diagnosis.

On the other hand, Princess Kate, who underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January, sparked speculations about her well-being with a recent 'suspicious' appearance.

Amidst the rising concerns, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE, "Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now."

She added, "Queen Elizabeth used to say, 'I need to be seen to be believed.' It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more."



The royal commentator further said, "The monarchy needs to be that anchor in times of trouble, and any sense of instability, which is inevitable when you have two of the key players out of action, is understandable."

In response, British author Catherine Mayer shared, "This is massively exposing how the royal family has gone from too many people to too few in a short space of time."