Jisoo snatches Rose's crown with major milestone

BLACKPINK Jisoo beats Rose on Spotify

BLACKPINK Jisoo's solo album ME recently surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest album by a Korean female soloist to reach the milestone.

Jisoo broke the record set by fellow BLACKPINK member Rose.

The musician achieved it in just 337 days meanwhile, Rose took 669 days.

Her solo debut marks her journey as one of the most successful K-pop soloists.

Besides a roaring start in her solo debut, the artist collaborated with London-based fashion house Self-Portrait and announced the South Korean multi-award-winning musician as the face of its latest campaign.

This is the first time Self-Portrait has partnered with a musician to promote its campaign.



Hang Chong, the founder and Creative Director of the fashion house, expressed interest in music as an "influence" on his creative process.