Jisoo snatches Rose's crown with major milestone

BLACKPINK Jisoo's solo album ME recently surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest album by a Korean female soloist to reach the milestone.
Jisoo broke the record set by fellow BLACKPINK member Rose.
The musician achieved it in just 337 days meanwhile, Rose took 669 days.
Her solo debut marks her journey as one of the most successful K-pop soloists.
Besides a roaring start in her solo debut, the artist collaborated with London-based fashion house Self-Portrait and announced the South Korean multi-award-winning musician as the face of its latest campaign.
This is the first time Self-Portrait has partnered with a musician to promote its campaign.
Hang Chong, the founder and Creative Director of the fashion house, expressed interest in music as an "influence" on his creative process.
The new season premiered on Monday, during which Goldsmith discussed his royal ties
King Charles shares heartfelt message on passing of 'UK's true friend'
Demi Lovato explains the importance of anti-wrinkle injections as part of her glam
Royal expert and historian outlines a possible 'good idea' for the Palace
Royal fans feel 'uncertain' about future of monarchy amid King Charles, Kate Middleton's health crisis
Nicholas Hoult reflects on working experience with James Gunn in his upcoming superhero movie