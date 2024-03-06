'The Bad Guy', Italian hit, scores season 2 renewal with Amazon

Streaming service Amazon has secured the rights and greenlit a second season for the smash-hit Italian crime drama, The Bad Guy. The first season captivated audiences worldwide, leaving viewers hungry for more.



Details regarding the plot and premiere date for season two are still under wraps.

However, the news confirms the return of the show's beloved characters and the chance to delve deeper into the world established in the first season.

The Bad Guy quickly rose to prominence on Amazon Prime Video, becoming a top contender amongst international dramas. The show's success is a testament to the growing global entertainment landscape, where captivating stories transcend borders and languages.

With Amazon's backing, The Bad Guy is poised to return bigger and better for season two. Stay tuned for further announcements about the highly anticipated follow-up season.

Season 2, which series producers say will be a mix of “crime and dark comedy,” will explore Scotellaro’s past as well as his likely future, as a man caught “between the ghosts of regret and remorse and the desire for a new life no longer within his reach.”

Season 1 and 2 of The Bad Guy will air on RAI, with Season 2 debuting first on Prime Video in Italy in 2025. Fifth Season is handling international sales for both.

