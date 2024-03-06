Netflix 'The Brothers Sun': Michelle Yeoh reacts to season 2 cancelation

Michelle Yeoh starred as Eileen on The Brothers Sun

Michelle Yeoh expressed heartbreak over Netflix decision to not move forward with Season of The Brothers Sun.

The 61-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to weigh in on the cancelaton of comedy drama series after a successful season one.

“Heartbroken… and finding it so hard to understand why…,” she wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of photos with her co-stars.

Yeoh added: “however, I am so very proud of my Brothers Sun family and what we presented to the world. [heart emoji] [glitter emoji] heads held high”.

The 8-episode season, created by Glee and American Horror Story co-creator Brad Flachuk and Byron Wu, was premiered on the streaming platform in January.

Michelle played the role of Eileen, the matriarch of a powerful Taiwanese crime family, navigating her complicated relationship with her assasin son Charles, played by Justin Chien, and med student son Bruce, played by Sam Song Lei.

The seriesspent five weeks in the Netflix Top 10 for English-language series, reaching a peak position of No.2, following its release.

However, nearly 7 million weekly view count suffered a major drop during the final two weeks.