ECP suspends Mohan Manjiani’s notification as MNA for 'anti-state activities'

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday suspended Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Mohan Manjiani’s notification as a Member National Assembly (MNA).



A notification issued by the electoral body stated that Manjiyani's membership — who was elected on a minority seat after the February 8 general election — will remain suspended till further order.

The suspension came after Manjiani reportedly tendered his resignation to the ECP; however, the legislator denied resigning and claimed that the signatures on the document were not his.

Speaking to Geo News on the matter, Manjiani said that the initials on the resignation letter sent to ECP were "fake". The case of his NA membership was in the election tribunal and was yet to be decided, he added.

Moreover, he said that was not considering contacting the party on the matter as there was no room left for that.

Manjiani also said that he has travelled to Dubai.

Reacting to the development, MQM-P Rabita Committee said that the party sought a resignation from Manjiani after receiving reports from intelligence agencies about his involvement in some illegal and anti-state activities.

It stated that Manjiani's activity in the Indian embassy in Islamabad was also noticed.

The committee also refuted Manjiani’s claims about the signatures being fake, saying that the letter submitted to the ECP had his real signatures.