PTI founder Imran 'finalises’ KP cabinet

Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan Tuesday finalised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's cabinet, which will comprise more than a dozen members, said well-placed sources.

The development came during a meeting between the PTI founder and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, days after the latter was elected as the provincial chief executive by securing 90 votes, the sources added.



According to the details, KP's cabinet would comprise over 10 ministers and four advisers.

Taj Mohammad Trand, Mushtaq Ghani, Arshad Ayub, Fazal Shakoor, Dr Amjad, and Riaz Khan will be part of the upcoming cabinet in the province.

In addition to this, Khan also okayed the names of Faisal Khan Tarakai, Aqibullah Khan, Meena Khan, and others, the sources added.

Talking to journalists after meeting the former prime minister in jail, Gandapur that the PTI founder would decide about reconciliation with the establishment.

Gandapur said that both the establishment and institutions "are ours" but the decision for reconciliation with the establishment will be made by Khan, who is the only prime minister to be ousted through a no-confidence motion.

Insisting on his strong stance towards the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the firebrand PTI leader said that the government in the Centre stole his party's mandate.

"We will not reconcile with mandate thieves. We will create such a system that no one can steal the mandate in future," he said.

The KP CM said the provincial government would maintain a working relationship with the federal government in the future.

“The federal government has stolen our mandate and we will not compromise with vote thieves,” he alleged.