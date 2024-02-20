Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open up about 'memorable' Canada trip 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their recent 'memorable' trip to Canada, revealing that the visit has filled their hearts with love.
During an exclusive conversation with People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex highlighted the special moments of their three-day trip in order to mark the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.
The former working royals said, "We loved being back in Canada, a place so meaningful to both of us."
"It was an honor to be welcomed by the Four Host First Nations, as we marked One Year To Go, together with Invictus coaches, competitors and families," the added.
The California-based couple shared that Canadian people, food and culture filled their hearts with love once again.
Harry and Meghan continued, "We felt the Invictus spirit and excitement throughout Whistler and Vancouver, and are so grateful to all our hosts for organizing such a memorable visit."
"We’re counting down the days until we return!"
Notably, the pair's visit came amid King Charles and Princess Kate's health issues.
King Charles’ cancer diagnoses, rumour has it, may prompt Prince Harry to return to royal family
Tom Sandoval under fire as Rachel Leviss condemns mention of mental health in public discourse
King Charles faces bizarre protest few days after being diagnosed with cancer
Taylor Swift concert security guard's viral dance performance: 'Legendary!'
Meghann Fahy shares post confirming relationship with Leo Woodall
Sofia Vergara’s lawyer reveals RCH wanted to publicise a false narrative and seek to embarrass the actress