Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open up about 'memorable' Canada trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their recent 'memorable' trip to Canada, revealing that the visit has filled their hearts with love.

During an exclusive conversation with People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex highlighted the special moments of their three-day trip in order to mark the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.

The former working royals said, "We loved being back in Canada, a place so meaningful to both of us."

"It was an honor to be welcomed by the Four Host First Nations, as we marked One Year To Go, together with Invictus coaches, competitors and families," the added.



The California-based couple shared that Canadian people, food and culture filled their hearts with love once again.

Harry and Meghan continued, "We felt the Invictus spirit and excitement throughout Whistler and Vancouver, and are so grateful to all our hosts for organizing such a memorable visit."

"We’re counting down the days until we return!"

Notably, the pair's visit came amid King Charles and Princess Kate's health issues.