Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back together?

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker initially dates from 2020 to 2022

Sparks are rumoured to be reigniting between Kendall Jenner and her athlete beau Devin Booker over a year after their split.

Speculations went rife about the former couple reuniting after the twosome reportedly kicked back in the same suite during the 2024 Super Bowl earlier this month.

According to celebrity gossip account on Instagram, DeuxMoi, Kendall and Devin also spent Valentine’s Day together last week.

Citing an exclusive eyewitness source in their weekly newsletter series, they claimed, “Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were staying at a hotel together in Phoenix, AZ over Valentine’s Day”.

Eagled-eyed fans came forward to corroborate the news that the 28-year-old model was in fact in Phoenix, citing her Instagram Stories where she is riding horses with “tons saguaro cacti in the back”.

"Super obviously phoenix,” the fan tweeted.

They also revealed that the NBA player’s rumoured girlfriend Christina Nadin also unfollowed Booker on social media.

There hasn't been official announcement or sighting of the couple, hence, it could be assumed that the couple are not back together as of now.

Jenner and Booker were in an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly three years before calling it quits at the end of 2022.

The Kardashians star shortly moved on with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who she split from in December last year.