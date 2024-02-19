Jennifer Lopez dishes out her major fear on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Jennifer Lopez shares her views on relationship with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has recently dished out her major fear while speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show on February 18.

On Monday, Lopez, who is currently promoting her new album and movie, This Is Me… Now, revealed she had deep fears of ending up alone.

The singer noted that getting back with her current husband Ben Affleck “was like a plot twist” which she also showed in her new movie.

Kelly pointed out that she was afraid of being in a relationship because she loses herself, saying, “We maybe have the same issues but we went in separate ways.”

However, JLo stated, “I don't know if it's because I was a middle child or because we had one bed, and we shared a bed with my sisters so I was used to having bodies around.”

“I got very comforted by that and I liked that feeling,” remarked the 54-year-old.

The Maid In Manhattan actress reflected she had to learn how to be alone and to be “my own best friend”.

Jennifer explained, “I am much better at it now and it took a lot of work, it takes a lot of work to change anything about yourself and the patterns – that is what the movie is about, changing patterns.

“This is not a fairy tale...this is a real tale,” added the actress and singer.