Beyonce talks secret struggles with hair disease growing up

Beyoncé has not only dominated the music industry with her talent but the diva has also made many style statements throughout her year.

Moreover, she has also never shied away from pulling off different hairstyles, from the sleek locks to lustrous curls, and from honey blonde hair going to silver to promote her recent Renaissance album.

So, it came as a surprise when the musician revealed struggling with psoriasis as she reflected on her hair journey in the March/April cover story for Essence.

“I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair,” the Texas Hold ‘Em singer told the outlet. “The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey.”

She added, “From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me.”

Scalp psoriasis causes the body to overproduce new skin cells, leading the immune system to attack healthy cells. As a result, thick, scaly and dry patches of skin can develop.

The singer, who recently launched her hair care line revealed what inspired her to create one.

The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives,” she continued.

“For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets and pass down wisdom. It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary.”