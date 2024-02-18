Brad Pitt wants to end his legal proceeding against Angelina Jolie over winery

File Footage

Brad Pitt wants to end with his legal proceedings against Angelina Jolie over their French winery case.



A source told In Touch, “It seemed like the war would never end. The legal proceedings are so time-consuming and expensive.”

Dishing out the reason, the source revealed, “It’s become a huge financial burden to them both.”

Pitt reportedly likely to regain control of the 10 percent of ownership of Chateau Miraval at a court hearing that is set to take place in two years, but the actor “wants to move on”.

“Hopefully this ruling will allow that to finally happen for both of them,” added an insider.

Earlier, the Troy star accused the Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler of threatening the actor, as the legal filing read, “Shefler personally took action to foster his supposed partnership with Pitt after the transaction closed, writing Pitt repeatedly to bully him into going along.”

“At times, Shefler expressed his fervent desire to work with Pitt. At others, he threatened Pitt based on drummed-up charges of mismanagement at Miraval,” it stated.

Pitt's legal team pointed out that Shefler threatened the actor if he did not “bend to his desires, Shefler would be ‘protecting his interest and would not hesitate to take that process until the very end’”.

“He has made good on that threat. Since the transaction, Shefler has leveraged Nouvel — the California LLC he now controls — to sue Pitt and attempt a hostile takeover of Château Miraval,” added the papers.