Taylor Swift expresses gratitude to ‘biggest’ show she ever played

Taylor Swift played her biggest show yet as she welcomed a crowd of 288,000 fans attending her Melbourne shows in her Australian leg of the Eras Tour.

On Sunday evening, Swift took a moment during her show to express her gratitude to all the fans who showed up to support her, via a fan-recorded clip posted on to X, formerly Twitter.

“96,000 people the first night, 96,000 people the second night, 96,000 people tonight. All of that, those are all the biggest shows I’ve ever played on a tour and you did it three time,” the 14-time Grammy-winning musician could be heard saying.

“The math is that it’s 288,000 people in three nights,” she continued. “Melbourne, you are the love of my life. I cannot believe you, what have you done,” Swift added, raising her hand to her chest as the Melbourne crowd cheered.

“It’s just incredibly nice to do for someone. Make them feel welcome like that,” she said.

"Another thing that makes me feel very lucky, honestly, [is] standing here knowing I have the most incredible opening act on this tour,” she announced referencing Sabrina Carpenter, who has opened her shows for her multiple times before.

Swift will be heading to Sydney next weekend at the city's Accor Stadium.