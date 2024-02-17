Abhan Mazhar murder case: Child seen walking with suspect in CCTV video

KARACHI: After the police's announcement about apprehending the suspect behind the killing of eight-year-old Abhan Mazhar in the Federal B Area earlier this week, Geo News has obtained footage of the youngster holding hands and walking beside his alleged killer.

The three separate videos obtained via closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages show Abhan strolling with his teen cousin Sufyan in daylight in a busy residential area.

On Wednesday, a police team found Abhan, critically injured, within the jurisdiction of the Yousuf Plaza police station with the child later passing away due to the severe wounds at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

"The suspect confessed to killing the boy as he was scolded many times by his uncle (his mother's brother) over the complaints of Abhan," the police officer said on Friday, adding that the suspect had admitted to committing the heinous crime after he was scolded by his uncle, the victim's father, over the latter's complaint.

In his confessional statement, Sufyan revealed that he picked up Abhan from his home and slit his throat using a knife. He also told the police that he was alone at the time of murdering his cousin and he washed the knife before placing it back in the kitchen.

"I made a mistake. I was angry because he complained about me to uncle [victim’s father]," the suspect stated. When asked what made him take this step, the suspect said that his uncle used to scold him.

SSP Siddiqui said that Abhan’s parents had made suspect Sufyan responsible for taking care of him when they were away from home due to their jobs.

The officer said that further investigation was underway to ascertain more facts behind the crime.