Paris Hilton and Selena's bf Benny Blanco criticized for 'Sick' treatment of live lobster

Paris Hilton and Benny Blanco spark outrage over controversial post with live lobster.

Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco are facing backlash after a controversial Instagram post surfaced, showing them using a live lobster as a prop in a promotional video.

The duo, aiming to promote Blanco's new cookbook and Hilton's kitchenware line, received strong criticism from fans for their insensitive choice.

In the video, Benny excitedly opens a box containing the lobster, exclaiming, "I got the biggest lobster in the f***g world. Oh my god!"

Hilton, joins in, asking, "Oh so sad, is it a boy or a girl?" He then remarks on the lobster's movement, saying, "Does it have a dk? Oh my god it's alive! It's still moving!"

However, the tone quickly shifts as Hilton somberly states, "We can't do this," referring to the idea of killing and cooking the lobster.

Blanco responds, "What do you mean? I have the biggest thing in the world, what are we supposed to do with him?"

The video sparked outrage among viewers, who condemned the duo for their insensitivity towards the plight of the live lobster.

Critics slammed the post as "sick" and "cruel," calling for greater awareness and respect for animal welfare in promotional content.

Paris suggests dressing up the live lobster before the pair proceeds to place a crown and bejeweled glasses on the crustacean while preparing Bloody Marys, even setting a drink in front of the lobster.

The duo then poses with the lobster, now adorned with a "That's hot!" bandana, its claw delicately placed over one of Paris' handbags.

However, fans didn't take kindly to the stunt, expressing their disapproval on social media. One fan wrote, "Paris I love you but this is sick. Poor lobster."

Another commented, "Poor animal," while someone else questioned, "I thought Paris loved animals?"

Critics voiced concerns about the treatment of the lobster, with comments like, "Like he is literally dying from lack of care," "The lobster is scared…" and "I’m so confused? How do you all think this is okay?"

This isn't the first time Paris Hilton has faced backlash regarding animal welfare.

In July, she received criticism from PETA for purchasing a teacup chihuahua from a breeder instead of adopting from a shelter.