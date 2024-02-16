Hilary Swank reflects on her life as a new mum to 10-month-old twins

Hilary Swank opens up about her experience of motherhood on Jimmy Fallon Show

Hilary Swank has recently reflected on her life as a new mother to 10-month-old twins.



During an appearance on the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Swank, who shares 10-month-old twins with husband Philip Schneider, said, “My little Cupid Valentines!”

When Fallon questioned, “How's life with 10-month-old twins?”

To this, Swank responded, “It's the best in the whole wide world. Yes, it's more joy, more fun and more exhausting.”

“It's more everything than I ever thought it would be. It's more glorious, it's the most extraordinary thing in the world,” stated the 49-year-old.

While talking about her twins, Swank shared, “My daughter… the first thing she started ever saying, she sounded like a morning dove. Like just a beautiful little morning dove.”

“And then it turned into a growl. She growls, but like really commits," the proud mom laughs, demonstrating her daughter's growl,” she remarked.

Swank mentioned that her daughter is also saying hi to everything. As for her son, the baby boy is just “learning everything”.

Meanwhile, Swank disclosed her children’ names for the very first time.

The Oscar winner also shared a photo of daughter Aya and son Ohm sitting on a beach, the proud mom had written their names in the sand. Aya wore a pink onesie and Ohm wore blue on her social media.