Fantastic Four official artwork includes major easter egg about upcoming film

Fantastic Four will release in July 2025

Marvel recently confirmed the rumoured casting of Fantastic Four stars.

The official social media accounts of Marvel Studios dropped a Valentine’s Day post, featuring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the superhero costumes.

The Instagram post featured the quartet kicking back in a lounge room on blue sofas and a Happy Valentine’s Day banner hanging from the ceiling.



It also included an apparent Easter Egg, which alluded to the possible timeline the film will take place in. In the photo, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who is set to play Ben Grimm/The Thing, could be seen reading an issue of Life Magazine, which dated back to December 1963.

The film is set to release on July 25, 2025, featuring Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Fantastic Four was first announced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige during San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022. It was previously slated to release later this year.

WandaVision director Matt Shakman was enlisted to direct the film, while writers Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer penned the upcoming screenplay before it was re-wrote by Josh Friedman.