Kristen Stewart reveals not ‘talking’ to ex Robert Pattinson on Valentines Day?

Kristen Stewart opens up about talking about past relationship with Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart is not going to be happy about any questions asked about her Twilight co-star and ex Robert Pattinson, that on Valentines Day too.



“Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that s–t, because it’s f–king weird,” Stewart, 33, shared to Rolling Stone on Wednesday, February 14.

“It’s like if someone kept asking you — I mean for literally decades — ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘F–king A, man! I don’t know!’”

The actress continued by stating that, despite her hate of discussing it, she can somewhat see why fans are so fascinated with their former connection.

During the peak of their Twilight success, from 2009 to 2013, Stewart and Pattinson, 37, were romantically linked.

The couple appeared in five different vampire movies from 2008 to 2012, as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, respectively.

The relationship between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson gained significant attention in 2012 when photos of Stewart kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, surfaced and went viral.

Despite a temporary reconciliation, Stewart and Pattinson ultimately parted ways for good in 2013.



Throughout the years, Stewart and Pattinson have both discussed their previous affair in public through a number of interviews.