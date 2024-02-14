Meghan Markle mocked over new podcast deal: 'Such a downgrade!'

Meghan Markle signed a new podcast deal series with Lemonada Media

Meghan Markle has been taunted for landing an alleged paltry podcast deal as compared to her defuncted multi million-dollar contract with Spotify.

It was announced on Tuesday, February 13 that the Duchess of Sussex will kick off a new podcast series with Lemonada Media, a female founded company.

The report did not mention the terms of the deal, including a monetary amount, prompting royal watchers to dub it a “downgrade” from her former deal with Spotify.

“I’m guessing after a year and a half, this was the best deal she could get,” wrote a user on X, formerly Twitter. “No monetary amount was included so I imagine she’s getting pennies now compared to Spotify.”

Others pointed out that the company only managed to secure $8 million in revenue in 2022, hence, doubling down on its “small” status.

“Lemonada media only generated 8 million in revenue in 2022. [sic] this is such a downgrade from Spotify. She would have to earn revenue from streaming numbers and no big massive up front money,” another expressed.

For the unversed, Meghan and Prince Harry signed a deal of $20 million with Spotify, under which the former released her podcast series, Archetypes in 2022.

However, the deal was abruptly called off in summer 2023 after only one season of the series.