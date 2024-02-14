‘PPP likely to join federal cabinet in second phase’

PPP's top leaders attend the Central Executive Committee meeting in Islamabad on February 12, 2024. — PPP/@MediaCellPPP

ISLAMABAD: Although the PPP is prima facie reluctant to join the PML-N-led coalition government, sources believe that the party may join the federal cabinet in the second phase.



PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday announced it would support the PML-N in government formation without being part of the federal cabinet.

Addressing a press conference on the conclusion of the two-day Central Executive Committee of the PPP, Bilawal said the PPP would be willing to support on an issue-to-issue basis and in the case of important votes for the candidate of the prime minister of Pakistan, to ensure that a government is formed and political stability is restored.

“The PPP has decided that while we are not in a position to join the federal government ourselves, nor will we be interested in taking ministries in such a set-up, we also do not want to see political chaos in the country. We do not want to see perpetual crisis in the country,” he said.

An inside story of the huddle of the party heads at PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain suggested PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif apprised the allies that he was nominated for the slot of prime minister before the PML-N publicly announced the decision.

Announcing the six-party alliance for the next coalition government in a press conference, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that it was decided to form the government together.

The party heads included Shujaat Hussain, Shehbaz, Asif Zardari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Senate Chairman and BAP representative Sadiq Sanjrani.

Soon after the presser ended, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on social media platform X that party supremo Nawaz Sharif nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister and Maryam Nawaz for the Punjab chief minister.

Before the announcement of Shehbaz’s nomination for the post of PM, the PML-N president told allies he had been nominated for the coveted slot and said he would make the decision public if allies agreed to vote for him in the National Assembly.

The sources said the heads of all parties assured Shehbaz that they would vote for him in the election of the prime minister.

The coalition partners of the incoming government would form committees to decide for the inclusion in the federal cabinet and the PPP would not become part of the cabinet in the first phase, as per insiders.

They said the PPP would join the federal cabinet in the second phase.