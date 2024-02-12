AC/DC announces massive European Tour after an eight year hiatus

AC/DC is finally hitting the road after eight years.
The legendary rock band announced their upcoming tour, Power Up, on their social media on Monday.
Kicking off in May in Germany and concluding in Ireland in August, this 21-day tour will weave through various European countries, including Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, and France.
“We can’t wait to see you all out there,” the group exclaimed on their X (formerly Twitter).
Per the announcement, tickets will be on sale starting Feb 16, and a link to their website was provided.
AC/DC’s last tour was in 2015 for their album Rock or Bust released the year before.
After nearly a decade, the stage is now finally set for tracks from their Power Up album released four years ago.
The Grammy-winning band is now set to take their songs from Power Up to stage – their album released four years ago.
In addition to bringing together Angus Young, Brian Johnson, and Stevie Young, the upcoming tour will also see Matt Laug stepping in place for drummer Phil Rudd and Chris Chaney carrying the torch for bassist Cliff Williams.
MAY
17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena
21 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena
25 – Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena
29 – Seville, Spain La Cartuja Stadium
JUNE
5 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena
9 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium
12 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium
16 – Dresden, Germany, Messe
23 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
26 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
29 – Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium
JULY
3 – London, England, Wembley Stadium
7 – London, England, Wembley Stadium
13 – Hockenheim, Germany, Ring
17 – Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen
21 – Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport
27 – Nuremberg, Zeppelinfeld
31 – Hannover, Messe
AUGUST
9 – Dessel, Festivalpark Stenehei
13 – Paris, France, Hippodrome ParisLongchamp
17 – Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park+
Prince William does 'not want overshadow' his father King Charles
Julia Roberts is a private person and doesn’t want any of her past to come out, claims source
The Monarch, 75, has been 'advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties' after cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry was 'not welcomed' by the royal family
The statement spoke of the consequences involving the illegal acts, warning the involved parties of strict action
Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign recently released their new superduo’s debut album ‘Vultures’