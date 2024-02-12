AC/DC announces massive European Tour after an eight year hiatus

The rock band’s last tour was in 2016 for their 2014 album Rock Or Burst

AC/DC is finally hitting the road after eight years.

The legendary rock band announced their upcoming tour, Power Up, on their social media on Monday.

Kicking off in May in Germany and concluding in Ireland in August, this 21-day tour will weave through various European countries, including Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, and France.

“We can’t wait to see you all out there,” the group exclaimed on their X (formerly Twitter).

Per the announcement, tickets will be on sale starting Feb 16, and a link to their website was provided.



AC/DC’s last tour was in 2015 for their album Rock or Bust released the year before.

After nearly a decade, the stage is now finally set for tracks from their Power Up album released four years ago.

In addition to bringing together Angus Young, Brian Johnson, and Stevie Young, the upcoming tour will also see Matt Laug stepping in place for drummer Phil Rudd and Chris Chaney carrying the torch for bassist Cliff Williams.



AC/DC European POWER UP tour dates

MAY

17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena

21 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena

25 – Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena

29 – Seville, Spain La Cartuja Stadium

JUNE

5 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena

9 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium

12 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium

16 – Dresden, Germany, Messe

23 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

26 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

29 – Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium

JULY

3 – London, England, Wembley Stadium

7 – London, England, Wembley Stadium

13 – Hockenheim, Germany, Ring

17 – Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen

21 – Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport

27 – Nuremberg, Zeppelinfeld

31 – Hannover, Messe

AUGUST

9 – Dessel, Festivalpark Stenehei

13 – Paris, France, Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

17 – Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park+