NCT Ten drops alluring teaser photos ahead of upcoming album

NCT’s Ten dropped teaser photos on Sunday, February 11, displaying his vibrant and dynamic side through different concepts.
Ten showcased a sense of charisma, as he posed in dynamic spots, including the parking area. Sporting a shimmery pair of trousers, Ten stood tall, pairing it with a fluffy upper that went perfectly with his shoes.
The South Korean singer looked dapper, wearing a subtle eye look as a tease to his female fanbase.
With his hair falling on his forehead and piercing staring through his ear, Ten created an intense concept.
He is all set to release his solo mini album on Tuesday, February 13 at 6PM KST.
The band last released music videos for their songs Dream in a Dream (2017), New Heroes (2018), and Paint Me Naked (2021).
Marking the latest one as another feather in the singer’s cap, Ten, along with his band, has released multiple albums, including Golden Age, Super One, Empathy, and NCT Resonance among others.
Ten, originally named as Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul is a Thai singer and dancer based in South Korea and China.
He rose to fame after his debut with South Korean band NCT in 2016.
