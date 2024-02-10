A.C.E teaser poster for 'My Girl: My Choice!' leaves fans starstruck

My Girl: My Choice poster reveal 2024 leaves fans starstruck

A.C.E recently made a comeback with the release of their sixth mini album My Girl: My Choice! revealing a teaser poster for the latter on Saturday, February 10.

The poster hints at a classic office rom-com, conceptualizing the romantic concept of A.C. E’s comeback album.

It showcased an aesthetic office environment with its four members, including Park Junhee, Lee Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan, well suited in workplace essentials and stationery items cupped in hands.

In a conversation on Reddit, a user explained the reason behind Yuchan's absence, noting: "They all enlisted at relatively the same time, hence the long break. 4/5 are done now, and Chan will be done soon.

"The 4 members out now are promoting as a unit until Chan completes his enlistment, and the 4 of them are having a comeback soon."

Glaring at the screen in awe, with their jaws dropped to the ground, the K-pop band aimed to display a sense of excitement, with My Girl: My Choice written over the poster.

A.C.E dropped their poster earlier today and fans are head over heels in love with the band, pouring in love from all across the world.

A user gushed: “LET'S GO A.C.E!”

While another wrote: “I’m so really for A.C.E comeback.” and "Yall should know i’ll never shut up about this."

A third wrote, commenting on donghun’s performance under the poster reveal: “Funny how the thing jaehwan criticized donghun’s performance for is actually the reason every choice loves donghun’s voice in the first place… the emotion he conveys while singing.. not many singers can do that.”

Formed in 2017, A.C.E is a South Korean boy band, consisting of five members: Park Junhee, Lee Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan, and Kang Yuchan.