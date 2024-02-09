Blake Shelton recalls his 'hero, inspiration' Toby Keith after his death

Blake Shelton is paying tribute to country music legend and buddy Toby Keith.



Shelton paid tribute to the country icon on X (formerly known as Twitter) after Keith "passed peacefully" at the age of 62 on Monday night.

“Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day. Anyone who knew you knows what I mean,” wrote the 47-year-old singer on Tuesday. “You were the toughest man I ever met.”

"Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith,” concluded the fellow Oklahoma native.

Shelton gave Keith the award for country music icon at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards in September.

Keith told People magazine that he had known Shelton "forever" at that time.

“I took him out when I first got headliner status early on and I was his first big tour he got,” said the late musician.

“He lived in Oklahoma, so we're kindred spirits, a lot alike,” Keith added. “We have fun together.”