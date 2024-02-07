Prince Harry's UK return poses risk on King Charles' health

file footage

Prince Harry’s dash to the UK for a meeting with King Charles has been slammed for being a far cry from doctors’ orders.



The Duke of Sussex had a 45-minute of meeting with the 75-year-old monarch at Clarence House after the latter personally informed his estranged son of his diagnosis with cancer.

This marked their first meeting in 18 months; Harry last came face-to-face with his father during his coronation last May.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Michael Cole suggested that its likely that the father-son duo might have hugged out of longing for each other, posing risk at the King’s health, who has been advised to avoid “public-facing duties” during his treatment.

“The arrival of Harry presents some problems, because the treatment of cancer the King is now going to undergo will require people to stay away from other people to avoid infection,” he said.

"I don't know how much hugging will be going on because the King will be advised very strongly by his doctors to avoid physical contact with people because it's all part of treatment,” the royal expert explained.

“You don't go near anybody who might bring infection into your world,” added Cole.

According to an official statement from Buckingham Palace released earlier this week, the monarch will continue to undertake state business and paperwork, all while avoiding “public-facing duties” during his “schedule of regular treatments”.

He is also expected to hold his meetings with Britian Prime Minister Rishi Sunak via phone, instead of in person.