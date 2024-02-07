Kanye West promises Chicago listening party for controversial album 'Vultures'

Kanye West has once again caught the attention of fans by clearing his Instagram feed for the second time within a week, sparking speculation about his upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla $ign.

The rapper, whose wife, Bianca Censori, recently made headlines for her bold fashion choice earlier in the day, hinted at a special event set to take place at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday.

On Monday, West shared a cryptic Instagram post teasing the upcoming event, coinciding with his earlier announcement of the release date for Vultures, Volume One, scheduled for February 9.

Both West and Ty Dolla $ign posted an image featuring the text Vultures United Center Chicago 02 08 24, further fueling excitement among fans.

As of the present time, the United Center does not have any events scheduled for Thursday, although the Chicago Blackhawks are slated to play at the stadium on both Wednesday and Friday.

However, Kanye West has stirred anticipation by hinting at a possible event at the venue, aligning with his past tradition of hosting listening parties for his albums.

Recalling his pre-album release rituals, back in 2021, prior to the launch of his tenth studio album, Donda, West organized multiple listening parties for fans in both Chicago and Atlanta.

However, his latest project, Vultures, has faced significant backlash, particularly due to its track titled Vulture, which contains controversial lyrics deemed anti-Semitic.

The song's lyrics, including lines like "How am I anti-Semitic? I just f*ed a Jewish b**," have drawn criticism from Jewish organizations, labeling West's words as "pathetic and sad."