Meghan Markle risks fury over decision to abandon royal family amid crisis

Meghan Markle has been advised to show her utmost concern for ailing King Charles in order to win back the trust of royal fans.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace made a shocking announcement on Monday, revealing that the Monarch, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Several reports claimed that King Charles had contacted Prince Harry as he personally wanted to inform the Duke of Sussex about his health condition.

Notably, Harry is reportedly rushing back home to extend support to his ailing father and the royal family.

However, the former Suits actress didn't join his husband for an unknown reason.

Amid the royal health row, PR expert Ryan McCormick shared that Meghan should stand with the Monarch in the hour of need.

In conversation with The Mirror, he said, "On Twitter both #MeghanMarkle and #Markle hashtags are not trending favourably."

He added, "Like any well-known figure, Markle's actions are constantly scrutinised. If she doesn't join Harry soon, speculation will build as to why and rumours will begin swirling."

Ryan shared that if the Duchess of Sussex wants to be "received well by the public" she should be "showing the utmost concern for both Charles and Harry in a genuine family crisis."

