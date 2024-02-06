Operation Menai Bridge: Plans after King Charles' death already in place

File Footage

While news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis brought questions about the monarchy’s future, plans have already been put in place in the event that he succumbs to his illness.



Called Operation Menai Bridge, it will follow a strict set of arrangements that will be triggered after the death of Charles.

In the past Operation London Bridge, drawn in the 1960s, was one such instance which planned the aftermath of events that followed Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022.



As per royal protection officer Simon Morgan, while speaking to Today in September 2022, plans for King Charles' death were already put in place.

"Even the King said in his acceptance that he will take this role for as long as life allows him to. He is 73 years of age, it's got to be in the back of your mind, and from the police, we've got to start planning again for the future,” he said.

To detail, the plan is understood to be similar to Operation London Bridge where Prince William will be named King and Princess Kate will take on the role of Queen Consort.

The Duke of Cambridge would then, in his first act as King, address the nation as the new monarch and then the national period of mourning would begin.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace, in a statement, revealed that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.