Cancer-stricken King Charles leaves family in awe over positive spirit

King Charles is said to be positive about his cancer diagnosis

King Charles is keeping his spirits high despite receiving shocking news that he has cancer.

According to Daily Mail, those close to the monarch were said to be in awe over his drive to carry on with his ‘business as usual’ demeanour after receiving the diagnosis.

In the wake of this news, the monarch has been seeing his eldest son Prince William more often than not, while his youngest son Prince Harry is set to make the trip across the pond from the US to the UK.

This development came after Buckingham Palace released a statement detailing that doctors had discovered the cancer during his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Charles seemingly took on the news as positively as one could as he told his close family, including Prince Harry, about his illness over the phone.

As of yet it remains unclear about the specific kind of cancer he has but it was confirmed that it was detected in its early stages.

The monarch is understood to have begun his treatment and has put a pause on his duties for the time being.