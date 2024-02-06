Taylor Swift unveils tracklist for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift, after winning her 13th Grammy Award for Pop Vocal Albu on Sunday, announced her forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 34, then unveiled the track list for her 11th studio album with collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

On Monday, Swift shared another black and white photo of herself, which appeared to be from her album cover shoot. The image had the phrase "I love you, it's ruining my life" written over her shoulder.

The Tortured Poets Department track list was given on the side:

Side A includes:

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad.

The songs on Side B include:

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (feat Florence + The Machine)

Side C includes:

Guilty as Sin?

Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

Loml

The album's final side features:

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

The Manuscript (Bonus Track)