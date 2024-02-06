 
Tuesday February 06, 2024
Taylor Swift unveils tracklist for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift's ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will be dropping on April 19, 2024

By Nola Miller
February 06, 2024
Taylor Swift, after winning her 13th Grammy Award for Pop Vocal Albu on Sunday, announced her forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 34, then unveiled the track list for her 11th studio album with collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

On Monday, Swift shared another black and white photo of herself, which appeared to be from her album cover shoot. The image had the phrase "I love you, it's ruining my life" written over her shoulder.

The Tortured Poets Department track list was given on the side:

Side A includes:

  • Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
  • The Tortured Poets Department
  • My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
  • Down Bad.

The songs on Side B include:

  • So Long, London
  • But Daddy I Love Him
  • Fresh Out the Slammer
  • Florida!!! (feat Florence + The Machine)

Side C includes:

  • Guilty as Sin?
  • Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?
  • I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
  • Loml

The album's final side features:

  • I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
  • The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
  • The Alchemy
  • Clara Bow
  • The Manuscript (Bonus Track)

The Tortured Poets Department drops on April 19, 2024.