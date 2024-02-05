Meghan Markle awaits 'big Hollywood projects' amid acting comeback

File Footage

Meghan Markle may grab lucrative deals in Hollywood if the Duchess of Sussex plans her comeback in the Suits spin-off.



For the unversed, there are reports that Meghan bagged "biggest TV deals of the year" and will be making a head-turning comeback in the spin-off of her hit legal drama.

In conversation with the Daily Express US, entertainment expert Mark Boardman claimed that the former working royal's famous character "Rachel Zane is poised for a triumphant return, not just back to our screens, but to the top of Hollywood's A-list."

He added, "The Suits: LA spin-off isn't just a safe bet, it's a guaranteed win for Meghan, recapturing the magic that propelled her to stardom and opening doors to even bigger opportunities as the series would follow a built-in fan base with a familiarity factor for fans to enjoy too."

The expert believes that with a successful spin-off Meghan "could solidify her acting credentials, broaden her audience, and open doors to other Hollywood projects."

Mark said that if the Duchess of Sussex returns to acting, it "could revitalise her career, offering creative fulfilment and financial security."