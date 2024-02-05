Katie Price ‘closes chapter’ of Carl Woods, finds new love

Katie Price had broken up with Carl Woods last year

Katie Price appears to have confirmed her speculated relationship with Married At First Sight UK star John Joe Slater as they appeared 'very cosy' during a night out in Newcastle last week.

The 45-year-old former glamour model was observed with the 34-year-old hunk at the late-night venue, Bobby's Bar, following her recent breakup with Carl Woods.

In snaps shared on the gossip outlet the pair could be seen sat close together with an onlooker telling the publication: 'He came in after her and they sat together for at least an hour'.

They looked very cosy together, especially when she rested her arm on his shoulder.' Katie reportedly took to the stage to entertain the crowd with a song.

John, also known as JJ, is said to have caught her eye when they met following his appearance on the most recent series of MAFS UK last year.

A source previously told The Sun: 'They've met a few times and are texting each other constantly.

'She's really into him - this is the first man she's actually been interested in since Carl.'

Katie had spoken of marrying and starting a family with Carl many times in recent years but she announced she had split from him as she took to social media while seeing the New Year in with her pal Kerry Katona.