Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enticed with $1M Super Bowl victory celebration offer

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce find themselves at the center of an enticing proposition from Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas.

The glamorous duo has been extended a jaw-dropping $1 million package, dubbed the 'Topless Touchdown Celebratory Package,' contingent upon the Kansas City Chiefs securing victory at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.



Should the Chiefs emerge triumphant, Swift and Kelce are in for an exclusive experience, including unlimited access to the luxurious $10,000-per-hour Mohney Suite, a dazzling Ace of Spades champagne bottle parade, and a whopping $50,000 designated for the couple to make it rain in style.

The offer doesn't stop there; they would also be granted a VIP Platinum Lifetime Membership along with a promise of "free lap dances for life."

With Swift jetting in from her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo to catch the big game, the potential Vegas escapade promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

She faces a whirlwind journey spanning across the Pacific Ocean with a private jet at her disposal, performing in Tokyo and landing in Vegas with less than two days in between.

Despite missing the Grammys due to her international commitments, Swift is expected to grace the awards ceremony, where she's nominated for six trophies.

Meanwhile, Kelce, focused on Super Bowl preparations, will be absent from the Grammy Awards.