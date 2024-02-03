Peter Andre shows strength of his bond with wife Emily

The couple tied the knot in 2015

Peter Andre discloses that he does not have a prenuptial agreement with his wife Emily, asserting their belief in being 'together forever.

The 50-year-old musician and 34-year-old doctor tied the knot in 2015 and are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their third child.

Speaking on his GBNews show Saturday Live, during a feature about couple’s having joint bank accounts, Peter gave an insight into the couple's finances.

He explained: 'I think it does depend on upbringing. So some cultures think that you should always keep your own money, some think you should all be together. But as you grow older you start to figure it out yourself.

'I know with Emily at the start I had different views to what I've got now. I mean, we don't have a prenup. We've got children together.'

Peter continued: 'But we had a discussion before we got married, actually, and I knew I was going to stay with her forever so I thought, it's all going to stay in the same place anyway, so it doesn't matter.

'You have to understand that if somebody has come into a relationship, and somebody has created something before meeting you, you can understand someone being a bit scared or protective.

'But I think, and out of this conversation, I have realised that probably when you have children, that whole attitude changes.'

Speaking to co-presenter Ellie Costello, he continued: 'You are one unit when you get married, but much more so when you have children.'

Peter was previously wed to Katie Price in 2005, but they split years later.

The former glamour model shares daughter Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, with pop star Pete.

At the time of their marriage, Peter insisted on signing a prenup, saying: ‘I don’t want anything from her apart from love,' but later changed his mind.

He explained: ‘I wouldn’t get a penny if we broke up because I signed a prenup - and it was my idea.'

Peter and Emily are already proud parents to son Theo, seven, and daughter Amelia, nine.

Emily and Peter shared the happy news of their fifth child by posting ultrasound photos and gushing about the 'new addition to our family in 2024'.