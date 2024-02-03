Usher opens Super Bowl Halftime to celebrate black music legacy

Grammy-winning singer Usher is set to make history at Super Bowl LVIII with a halftime show unlike any other. In a recent interview on Good Morning America, he revealed his grand vision: a vibrant tribute to the legendary Black artists who paved the way for his success.



Usher said that when planning his show, he thought about artists of the past "having to at some point, go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience."

"They had to leave back through that same door, you know, fearing for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing," he continued.

"So, I'm coming through the front door with this one," Usher added with a smile.

The "My Boo" singer told Carter that when he was preparing for the impending performance, he considered his friends and industry mentors in addition to selecting songs from the past three decades.

"I didn't start where I am now, and I didn't get there by myself," he said. "So, everybody that has been a part of it, I'm carrying them with me. All of my fans, my loved ones — the people who may have felt like they have been forgotten, they haven't. I'm carrying you right with me when I walk on that stage that night."

Usher is set to perform during the halftime show of the upcoming Super Bowl on February 11th.