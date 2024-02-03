DDG dishes on how romance with Halle Bailey first began

Halle Bailey and DDG first date went on longer than expected.

The rapper, 26, who appeared at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective on Thursday, shared how the romance with The Little Mermaid actress, 23, began.

The actress and musician were first romantically linked to rapper in January 2022.

In an interview, he revealed invited himself to watch movies with Bailey, right after their first date.

“We went to this Ethiopian restaurant, and then I thought that was the end of the date, and then she was like, ‘I'm finna go see a movie.’ I was like, ‘With who?’ She was like, ‘by myself,’ and then I invited myself,” he told People Magazine.

“And now we here with a baby,” DDG told the outlet.

When asked what movie they ended up watching, he said that they ended up watching, Dune.

Earlier in January, Bailey announced the birth of her son, Halo, with the rapper after months of pregnancy speculations.

Just a day before Bailey’s announcement, DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry, had also released a song, Darryl Freestyle, in which he makes a number of endearing references to a newborn named Halo.

Bailey first sparked pregnancy rumours following the former’s appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.