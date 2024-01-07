Halle Bailey announces birth of son after months of pregnancy rumours

Halle Bailey finally confirmed months-long speculations over pregnancy as she announced the birth of her son.

The Little Mermaid actress, 23, too to her Instagram on Saturday, January 6, to share a glimpse of her new-born, also revealing his name.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote in the caption.

“Welcome to the world my halo [loved up emoji, angel baby and sparkles emoji] the world is desperate to know you,” she said while cheekily adding a wink, crying laughing and heart emoji.

The actress and musician, who has been romantically linked to rapper DDG, 26, since January 2022, first sparked pregnancy rumours following the former’s appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

She was later seen in a California outing next month in which fans spotted her growing baby bump. In the outings that followed, Bailey continued to wear loose-fitted clothes hinting that she’s hiding her bump.

Moreover, earlier on Saturday, DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry, unveiled his latest song Darryl Freestyle in which he makes a number of endearing references to a newborn named Halo.