Halle Bailey opens up about her 'new role' as a mother: 'It's wonderful'

Halle Bailey, who recently welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend DDG, opened up about the new phase of her life as a mother.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the Recording Academy Honors, the singer shared that she and her partner are over the moon about the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

"It's wonderful. I love our baby so much. We're so happy," Halle said.

Earlier, during an interview with People, the musician opened up about motherhood, saying, "It's so exciting, this new role for me."

Halle added, "I'm obsessed with my baby boy. He's the sweetest angel in the world."

At the start of January 2024, Halle announced the birth of her son with a sweet Instagram post.

The Little Mermaid actress shared a glimpse of her newborn, also revealing his name.

Halle wrote, "Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son."



"Welcome to the world my halo [loved up emoji, angel baby and sparkles emoji] the world is desperate to know you," she concluded her sweet caption.