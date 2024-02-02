Brad Pitt to team up with Quentin Tarantino for ‘The Movie Critic’

Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino likely to collaborate for new movie, The Movie Critic

Brad Pitt is going to team up with Quentin Tarantino for The Movie Critic which will be latter’s final movie.



Tarantino, who considered retiring from movie-making after his 10th movie with Pitt, had previously worked together on 2009’s Inglourious Basterds and 2019’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Tarantino tried to avoid questions about his movie with Pitt at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

“I can’t tell you guys [anything] until you see the movie. I’m tempted to do some of the character’s monologues right now, but I’m not going to. Maybe if there were less video cameras. You just have to wait and see,” explained the movie-maker.

Currently, Pitt is working on upcoming racing movie, Formula One with director Joseph Kosinski. In this movie, the actor will portray “veteran driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie racer and the titans of the sport”.

Deadline reported that The Movie Critic if confirmed would likely begin production until mid-year or later.

It is believed that the new Pitt movie reportedly set in southern California during the 1970s and focused on a “cynical film reviewer”.

Meanwhile, the movie is inspired by the life of Pauline Kael, the late New Yorker writer who was one of the most influential film critics of her time.