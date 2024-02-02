Nadra expresses concerns over 'abduction' of staffer

In this undated photo, people can be seen standing in queues outside Nadra Executive Registration Centre in Rahim Yar Khan. — X/ @MSikandarNawaz

Expressing concerns over reports of its officer’s alleged disappearance in Islamabad, the National Database Regulatory Authority (Nadra) Friday hoped the “missing” staffer would be traced soon.

Earlier today, the brother of Nadra Deputy Assistant Director Najeebullah feared that his sibling had been abducted in the federal capital.



In a statement, a spokesperson of the Nadra said that the administration was in contact with the staffer’s family.

The spokesperson said that the police were investigating the matter and hoped that the staffer would be traced soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case has already been registered at Ramna Police Station at the Nadra officer’s brother's request, who works at the Prime Minister's Office.

“My brother left the house at 9pm last night but did not return since then. My brother made a call but he appeared frightened by the voice. He told me that someone had made him sit and the phone was hung up,” he mentioned in the first information report.

As per the FIR, the complainant suspected that his brother was abducted.