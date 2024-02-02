Pakistan honoured for best social media engagement at Geneva Engage Awards

Pakistan's Permanent Ambassador to UN Bilal Ahmad (centre) receiving the award at the 9th International Geneva Engage Awards in Geneva, Switzerland on February 1, 2024. — X/@PakUN_Geneva

Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) Thursday won the first prize for "social media engagement" at the 9th International Geneva Engage Awards in Geneva, Switzerland.



The awards recognise the outstanding work that non-governmental organisations, permanent representations, international organisations, and other Geneva actors have done in the areas of digital outreach and communication.

They also honour the link between Geneva and the communities around the world impacted by policies related to development, migration, human rights, and climate change.

Receiving the award, Pakistan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Bilal Ahmad dedicated the achievement to the hard work of his team at the mission and his predecessor and Pakistan's current ambassador in Beijing, Khalil Hashmi.



Lauding the dedicated and sustained efforts of Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) in the field of public and digital diplomacy which has yielded positive and encouraging results, the envoy thanked the Diplomatic Foundation, for honouring Pakistan's diplomatic mission.

The foundation, which organises the awards, works to improve the role of small and developing states in global diplomacy by training officials and developing capacity on internet governance, cyber security, data, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technology-related issues.

Over the years, it has successfully trained over 7,500 alumni from 208 countries and territories.