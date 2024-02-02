Nadra officer ‘kidnapped’ in Islamabad

A crime scene tape can be seen at the site of an incident in Karachi, on February 18, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: National Database Regulatory Authority (Nadra) Deputy Assistant Director Najeebullah has reportedly been abducted by some unidentified persons in Islamabad.

The NADRA officer’s brother feared that his sibling might have been kidnapped, after failing to establish contact for more than 16 hours except for a brief call.

A case has been lodged at Ramna Police Station by the law enforcement agency at the request of the Nadra officer’s brother, who works at the Prime Minister's Office.

“My brother left the house at 9pm last night but did not return since then. My brother made a call but he appeared frightened by the voice. He told me that someone had made him sit and the phone was hung up,” he mentioned in the first information report (FIR).

As per the FIR, the complainant suspected that his brother was abducted.