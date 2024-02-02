Nadra officer ‘kidnapped’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: National Database Regulatory Authority (Nadra) Deputy Assistant Director Najeebullah has reportedly been abducted by some unidentified persons in Islamabad.
The NADRA officer’s brother feared that his sibling might have been kidnapped, after failing to establish contact for more than 16 hours except for a brief call.
A case has been lodged at Ramna Police Station by the law enforcement agency at the request of the Nadra officer’s brother, who works at the Prime Minister's Office.
“My brother left the house at 9pm last night but did not return since then. My brother made a call but he appeared frightened by the voice. He told me that someone had made him sit and the phone was hung up,” he mentioned in the first information report (FIR).
As per the FIR, the complainant suspected that his brother was abducted.
Pakistan has also shared evidence of India's involvement in terror acts with friendly countries, says FO
All public and private educational institutions to remain closed against backdrop of general elections
CEC assures security arrangements for peaceful conduct of polls and provision of secure environment candidates, voters
Pakistan High Commission in London grants visas to 37 British journalists
The 9:30am opening timing for schools will only be observed till February 3, says Punjab chief minister
ECP says purpose of the public holiday is to enable voters to vote freely and easily